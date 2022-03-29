Vt. school board races heat up as polarizing political issues fuel debate

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - School board races in some Vermont communities are drawing added interest this year and prompting finger-pointing on social media centered around polarizing political issues.

In the Essex-Westford district, three school board seats are up for grabs next month and seven candidates are running. Many voters have taken extra interest this year in finding out what the candidates stand for. The flood of interest comes on the heels of dust that was kicked up from equity conversations and disagreements occurring within the last year in the district.

Discussions surrounding the term “critical race theory” brought staunch supporters and opponents to school board meetings to discuss how they want children to be taught.

Middlebury College Political Science Professor Bert Johnson says it’s no surprise there are so many interested candidates when polarizing issues are being discussed.

“Certainly with education right now we are seeing that nationally and I think it’s no surprise that these issues around education are occurring in suburban communities, particularly because that’s where the main political battleground is nationally, it’s in the suburbs,” Johnson said.

Essex-Westford School Board Chair Erin Kennedy-Knox says it’s exciting having so much interest in the school board after some years where people run unopposed. She believes the public is invested in finding out what issues the candidates support.

“People really want to understand who’s running. They want to understand what those candidates represent-- is it a single issue, is it different issues-- so that they feel fully informed when they go and vote for these individuals,” Kennedy-Knox said.

But the discourse has not always been civil. A community Facebook page is filled with angry accusations directed at school officials and school board candidates.

Village School Board candidate Juan Coleman says he decided to run after participating in discussions over the Black Lives Matter flag, but he says the dissonance on social media has led to mischaracterizing of candidates’ views.

“As adults, it’s important for us to not make assumptions and not to judge people right away which is why I’ve learned from an emotional intelligence standpoint to literally just engage people and to have a dialogue,” Coleman said.

Kennedy-Knox says she hopes however the election turns out, the new school board will work together to promote a greater understanding for all about what’s going on inside the schools.

“I think, unfortunately, people see information from many different sources, maybe national sources which might be painting an incorrect picture about what the work in our schools really is,” Kennedy-Knox said.

Where does this polarization end? Johnson says voters will decide these issues, and if voters are turned off by increasingly polarizing discussions, they will ultimately stop voting for the polarizing candidates.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.