WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phill Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 56 new coronavirus cases for a total of 116,157. There have been a total of 615 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 13 with 2 in the ICU.

