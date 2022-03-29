WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phill Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 56 new coronavirus cases for a total of 116,157. There have been a total of 615 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 13 with 2 in the ICU.

Related Stories:

Regular sicknesses creep back into schools

Rising COVID rate prompts Vt. school district to reinstitute masks; ICU hospitalizations hit zero

Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon

Advocates push for Vt. COVID wage relief fund

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.