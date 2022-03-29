Advertisement

Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (Gray News) – The things you do for love.

A woman in Louisiana stole a vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Alaina Cole, 21, admitted to stealing the car and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Cole was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty
Vermont State Police say part of Route 22A in Addison was closed Monday morning due to multiple...
Multiple crashes close part of Route 22A in Addison
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera
Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains...
Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane

Latest News

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants
Man accused of threatening NH judge in court info center call
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service