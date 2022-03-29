BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a cold start to the week with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees below normal over the past few days. We’ll see one more chilly day on Wednesday, before a big warm up expected for Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the middle of the week, with clouds thickening up ahead of our next weather system on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will still be about five degrees below morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll see cloudy skies on Wednesday night with a light mix possible, especially in northern Vermont. The warm front will move through by early Thursday morning, allowing a southerly wind to warm temperatures up well into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday afternoon. Rain will move in by Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight with the chance of a passing thunderstorm possible.

Friday begins with cloudy skies and the chance for some lingering rain showers. Showers will wrap up early with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will finally be closer to normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend is looking seasonable as well. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain close to average through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

