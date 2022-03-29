BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter maintains its grip on Vermont today before spring returns later this week. Pesky snow showers have lingered in northern areas into this morning, plus temperatures are still cold for this time of year. We started out in the teens and low 20s, and will see highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. This is a slight improvement from yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year.

Aside from light snow showers this morning, weather will be quiet through Tuesday and most of Wednesday as high pressure settles overhead. We’ll see a mostly cloudy day today, but clouds will thin overnight into Wednesday. This will set the stage for another chilly start to the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the teens. There will be a brief period of sunshine Wednesday morning, but clouds increase through the afternoon hours as a strong warm front approaches the area.

We may see a light round of snow, sleet or freezing rain Wednesday evening with the warm front as temperatures will still be hovering near freezing, but temperatures warm into Thursday. By Thursday, we’ll see widespread temperatures in the 50s, possibly some low 60s. Unfortunately the return of warm weather also comes with rain. Widespread pockets of rain will be likely that could give us 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rainfall.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday with a cold frontal passage, but nothing near the magnitude of the cold we saw to start the week. The weekend is trending dry with seasonable temperatures.

