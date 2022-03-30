Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Burlington parking garage that injured three people.

Investigators say Roderick Hudson, 22, of South Burlington, got an attorney and turned himself in to the police.

Hudson is charged with second-degree attempted homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Saturday, they responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the Marketplace garage in downtown Burlington.

They say there were three victims, two who were shot and one who suffered minor shrapnel wounds. One person remains in the hospital.

Hudson is currently being held behind bars and is due in court on Thursday.

