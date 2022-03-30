Advertisement

Bryant to join America East

Bulldogs get conference back to nine teams following departures of Stony Brook and Hartford
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WCAX) - Bryant University will join America East for the 2022-23 school year following a join announcement by the school and conference Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs bring the league back to nine teams following the departures of Hartford and Stony Brook.

Originally a member of the Northeast 10 in Division II, Bryant has seen its fair share of success since making the leap to Divison I. The Bulldogs have captured Northeast Conference titles in a number of sports, notably baseball and softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and most recently men’s basketball.

It should be a pretty easy adjustment for UVM to add Bryant as a conference opponent: the Catamounts and Bulldogs already regularly play each other in several sports, notably men’s lacrosse, women’s basketball, and women’s soccer.

