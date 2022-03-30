Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man convicted of gruesome sex crimes and accused of a murder-for-hire plot to kidnap and torture a victim overseas has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday.

After nearly four hours of closing arguments from both the defense and the government and a statement from Fiore himself, Judge Christina Reiss issued the 27-year sentence and a lifetime of supervised release.

Fiore pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in October of last year after investigators found more than 700 images and videos on an external hard drive.

During the course of the investigation, police also determined Fiore had hired a woman from Venezuela to make child torture videos, and to kidnap, torture and allegedly kill a man on video.

In court Wednesday, Fiore described how apologetic he was to his family, his wife at the time and the victims. He said he was only thinking about himself and that the thought of what he did is shocking to him now.

Fiore said he is willing to seek treatment and that he wants to let the dark side of him go.

The government wanted the court to impose a life sentence and the defense argued for 25 years.

Judge Reiss sided with the defense and imposed the lower end of the sentence, and said Fiore will serve 85% of the 27 years behind bars.

Upon his release, there are strict conditions he must follow, including registering as a sex offender and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

