Advertisement

Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man convicted of gruesome sex crimes and accused of a murder-for-hire plot to kidnap and torture a victim overseas has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday.

After nearly four hours of closing arguments from both the defense and the government and a statement from Fiore himself, Judge Christina Reiss issued the 27-year sentence and a lifetime of supervised release.

Fiore pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges in October of last year after investigators found more than 700 images and videos on an external hard drive.

During the course of the investigation, police also determined Fiore had hired a woman from Venezuela to make child torture videos, and to kidnap, torture and allegedly kill a man on video.

In court Wednesday, Fiore described how apologetic he was to his family, his wife at the time and the victims. He said he was only thinking about himself and that the thought of what he did is shocking to him now.

Fiore said he is willing to seek treatment and that he wants to let the dark side of him go.

The government wanted the court to impose a life sentence and the defense argued for 25 years.

Judge Reiss sided with the defense and imposed the lower end of the sentence, and said Fiore will serve 85% of the 27 years behind bars.

Upon his release, there are strict conditions he must follow, including registering as a sex offender and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Related Stories:

Sentencing underway for Burlington man charged with murder plot

YCQM Oct. 24, 2021

The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos

2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing

8 Vermont men face child porn charges in ‘Operation Bada Bing’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.
Will parking problems stop Beta Technologies from expanding in Vermont?
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
A church in Perkinsville is no longer open to the public after its ceiling caved in Monday...
Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured
Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty

Latest News

Burlington Police respond to North End standoff
Stefanie Schaffer signs a copy of her new book, "Without Any Warning," at an event in Rutland.
Rutland woman shares story of survival, recovery in new book
Middlebury community stands behind stranded Ukrainian exchange student
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
File photo
Vermont redistricting plan heads to governor