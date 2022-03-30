Advertisement

Burlington Police respond to North End standoff

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are responding to a standoff in the city’s North End neighborhood.

Witnesses say police with guns drawn responded Wednesday around 4 p.m. to a residence at the intersection of Brandywine and Van Patten Parkway. Police say someone suffering a mental health crisis barricaded themselves in a building.

There were no other immediate details available.

