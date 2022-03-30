In era of mergers, Vermont’s smallest banks stay attuned to customers’ needs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Natalie Miller and Nathan Hartswick sought a loan to open the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington over seven years ago, the reaction they got was no joke.

The two eventually landed at Opportunities Credit Union, a tiny Winooski-based lender that was created to serve the businesses that larger institutions might turn away. But a number of recent large bank mergers have made that sort of flexible lending harder to come by, leaving Vermont’s smaller lenders as lifesavers for nontraditional borrowers.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

