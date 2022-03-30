GMP named to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential Companies of 2022′

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power has joined an impressive list including Ford, Pfizer, Amazon, and Apple, which have been selected as Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.

Time solicits nominations from a global network of editors, correspondents, and industry experts before narrowing down the top 100. Mari McClure, the utility’s president and CEO, credits its grid transformation and home battery storage programs as well as its work to integrate electric vehicles into the grid.

“These programs are not only available to our customers when we need them -- like a weather event or some other event -- having local power resiliency is imperative,” McClure said.

Watch “You Can Quote Me” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. for more of Darren Perron’s conversation with McClure.

