Grand Isle crews remind of burn permits following brush fire

Grand Isle Fire crews are reminding people about the importance of getting burn permits after a brush fire Tuesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Grand Isle fire crews are reminding people about the importance of getting burn permits after a brush fire Tuesday.

The volunteer department says about an acre burned after the wind moved embers across a field Tuesday afternoon on Adam’s School Road. They say the fire did not have a permit.

Firefighters say this a good reminder that all bon fires and large burns need a fire permit which is free.

Today at 1229 Grand Isle Fire responded to a brush fire on Adam’s School Road. This unpermitted burn conducted in high...

Posted by Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

