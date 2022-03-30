Grand Isle crews remind of burn permits following brush fire
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Grand Isle fire crews are reminding people about the importance of getting burn permits after a brush fire Tuesday.
The volunteer department says about an acre burned after the wind moved embers across a field Tuesday afternoon on Adam’s School Road. They say the fire did not have a permit.
Firefighters say this a good reminder that all bon fires and large burns need a fire permit which is free.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.