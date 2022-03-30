Grand Isle crews remind of burn permits following brush fire

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Grand Isle fire crews are reminding people about the importance of getting burn permits after a brush fire Tuesday.

The volunteer department says about an acre burned after the wind moved embers across a field Tuesday afternoon on Adam’s School Road. They say the fire did not have a permit.

Firefighters say this a good reminder that all bon fires and large burns need a fire permit which is free.

Today at 1229 Grand Isle Fire responded to a brush fire on Adam’s School Road. This unpermitted burn conducted in high... Posted by Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.