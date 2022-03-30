How colon cancer screenings can save your life

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the recommended age for screenings just changed. Here’s what you need to know about how to check and keep your colon healthy.

“Colon cancer is, unfortunately, one of the most common cancers in the United States,” said Dr. Adam Abodeely, a colorectal surgeon at the Adirondack Medical Center.

The American Cancer Society says colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. An average of one in 23 men will see a diagnosis in their lifetime, women trail closely at one in 25.

Abodeely says colon cancer in the earliest stages produces few noticeable symptoms, but it is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers because of preventive screenings.

Colonoscopies are the key tool in catching cancer early and lowering the death rate. Just this year, the recommended age for a colonoscopy dropped from 50 to 45.

“One in seven to one in eight newly diagnosed colon cancers are in individuals under 50 now,” Abodeely noted.

The colonoscopy will search the empty colon for small polyps which, if left undetected, can become cancerous and spread.

“The purpose of a colonoscopy is to one, diagnose the presence of any colon polyps or colon cancers, and if they are small colon cancers or polyps, they can be removed at the time of the colonoscopy,” Abodeely explained.

The procedure is a quick one, lasting only 10-15 minutes and you are back home that day. But the bowel prep work is what turns people off from the screening.

“Unfortunately, it’s an important part because we want to make sure the inside of the colon is entirely clean so we can detect even the smallest of polyps at the time of the colonoscopy,” Abodeely said.

There are other options but Abodeely says they are not as reliable as the colonoscopy procedure.

“They don’t detect polyps, they detect colon cancer,” he said. “Our goal is to prevent someone from getting colon cancer.”

He says the minor inconvenience will give you peace of mind for the next 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.