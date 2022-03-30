Advertisement

Hubble telescope captures record distant star

The Hubble Telescope orbiting Earth. (Source: NASA)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than 30 years of discoveries, the Hubble Apace Telescope is adding another to its record -- the farthest star ever observed.

Nicknamed “Earendel” by its discoverers, the star’s light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. The discovery smashes the previous record, a star discovered in 2018 by Hubble that took 9 billion years for its light to reach the telescope.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NASA’s Dan Coe, about the discovery and its significance.

