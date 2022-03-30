Advertisement

Jury awards woman $5M after fertility doctor secretly fathers child

Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of...
Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a patient.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a patient.

The jury in Burlington on Wednesday found Dr. John Boyd Coates liable on all counts of the lawsuit, including fraud and breach of contract.

The case dates back to the 1970s when the plaintiff, Cheryl Rousseau, sought artificial insemination from Coates using donated sperm from an unnamed medical student. Decades later, a DNA test showed the sperm actually came from Coates.

The jury awarded Rousseau $5 million in punitive damages and $250,000 in compensatory damages.

Coates’ medical license was permanently revoked last month.

