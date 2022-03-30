Lab uses college grads to grow mRNA company in Vt.

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An ingredient that helps bodies fight infection is made in a Vermont lab.

The term mRNA has been used frequently during the pandemic, as it describes the type of vaccine used to fight coronavirus.

Vernal Biosciences in Colchester helps make mRNA, which isn’t the vaccine itself, but a piece of the puzzle. Essentially, it’s the roadmap a cell uses to make protein.

Vernal manufactures it for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, or researchers in academia or medical settings. That can help make the coronavirus vaccine, gene editing or support cancer research.

