Las Vegas teen wants to be Vermont governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Las Vegas teen is running for Vermont governor as a write-in candidate. But no matter how many votes he gets, the boy’s dream to succeed Phil Scott won’t come true.

Our sister station KVVU in Las Vegas recently spoke to 14-year-old Jackson Williams. The teen has big political dreams.

“Just because I’m 14 doesn’t mean I can’t do things that someone who’s 50 or 60 can,” Williams said.

So he’s running for governor of Vermont as a write-in candidate. He even has big plans of how he can help Vermonters.

“I do want to raise minimum wage from $12.50 to $15 an hour... Vermont is expensive... gas prices $4.70... rent is $2,000 a month,” Williams said.

There is no age requirement to be governor in Vermont, but unfortunately for Jackson, the state Constitution requires the governor to live in Vermont for four years prior to Election Day.

We weren’t able to speak to Jackson on Wednesday because he was at school, but his mom says he’ll be disappointed to hear this news. However, he has big dreams ahead of staying involved in politics and helping people.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says it’s really exciting to see young people interested in politics.

“If we can get young people engaged in voting at the time they become eligible that they will remain a voter into the future,” said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

This isn’t the first time a minor has run for governor in Vermont. In 2018, Bristol eighth-grader Ethan Sonneborn ran as a Democrat. He even appeared in a primary debate on WCAX.

Political analysts say the founding fathers were all older, so they might not have considered setting an age minimum for how the state is governed. But it’s Vermont’s size that interests young people looking to make a splash with a bid for office.

“You view it as an opportunity to get involved in elected politics. And the other big factor is that Vermont is such a small state, obviously, that you can have more of an impact,” Political Analyst Steve Terry said.

As for the future, you never know, we might one day see young Jackson Williams as a governor yet.

