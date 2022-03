MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team got four goals from Jane Earley and five points from Lily Riseberg to down Plymouth State 22-1 Tuesday afternoon at Kohn Field. It was Midd’s 17th straight win at home and 33rd overall dating back to the start of the 2019 season.

