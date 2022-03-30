Advertisement

New Hampshire releases list of cops with credibility issues

File photo
File photo(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H.. (AP) - New Hampshire has released a list of 174 police officers who it has determined may have credibility concerns due to a range of infractions from excessive force to lying.

The list, released following legislation passed last year, aims to improve transparency by tracking officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. Prosecutors are required to turn the information over to defendants before trial, but public access has been limited to heavily redacted versions of the list.

Some details, including specifics of the infractions, are still not being released.

