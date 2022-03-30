Advertisement

NH crash knocks tree across highway, causes 2nd crash

A crash in New Hampshire knocked a tree down onto a highway and scattered debris across two...
A crash in New Hampshire knocked a tree down onto a highway and scattered debris across two lanes. Then another vehicle crashed into the fallen tree.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash in New Hampshire knocked a tree down onto a highway and scattered debris across two lanes. Then another vehicle crashed into the fallen tree.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m Wednesday on Interstate 293 southbound in Manchester.

State police say they found a pickup truck on its side and the utility trailer it was towing off in the woods.

As troopers arrived, another vehicle hit the tree that was knocked down across the roadway in the first crash.

Police say thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment were scattered across both southbound lanes in the first crash.

Matthew Worster, 51, of Merrimack, was driving the truck. He had minor injuries.

But Worster shouldn’t have been behind the wheel. He was deemed a habitual offender by the director of motor vehicles, so police took him into custody.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 603-271-3636.

The road was closed for over an hour while crews worked to clear the debris and tree off the road.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.
Will parking problems stop Beta Technologies from expanding in Vermont?
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
A church in Perkinsville is no longer open to the public after its ceiling caved in Monday...
Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured
Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty

Latest News

Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of...
Jury awards woman $5M after fertility doctor secretly fathers child
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Mary Reid
Police searching for missing Searsburg woman