NH crash knocks tree across highway, causes 2nd crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash in New Hampshire knocked a tree down onto a highway and scattered debris across two lanes. Then another vehicle crashed into the fallen tree.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m Wednesday on Interstate 293 southbound in Manchester.

State police say they found a pickup truck on its side and the utility trailer it was towing off in the woods.

As troopers arrived, another vehicle hit the tree that was knocked down across the roadway in the first crash.

Police say thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment were scattered across both southbound lanes in the first crash.

Matthew Worster, 51, of Merrimack, was driving the truck. He had minor injuries.

But Worster shouldn’t have been behind the wheel. He was deemed a habitual offender by the director of motor vehicles, so police took him into custody.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 603-271-3636.

The road was closed for over an hour while crews worked to clear the debris and tree off the road.

