Old Killington base lodge comes down to make way for future

The old K-1 base lodge at Killington Mountain is coming down to make way for a new one.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday was demolition day at Killington Mountain. The K-1 base lodge is being torn down to make way for the future.

Skiing and riding is still in full swing at Killington Mountain. However, an era is coming to an end.

“It’s really sad, it really is. We had a lot of good times there,” said Jan Shimp of Ludlow.

Shimp taught skiing at Killington for 30 years. She has spent many hours in the K-1 base lodge after a long day on the slopes.

“It’s a good energy from way back. Good old energy,” Shimp said.

But piece by piece, the decades-old lodge is being torn down to make way for a new one.

Skiers stopped to capture the moment as the guns continued to make snow nearby.

“I can’t remember everything that happened in there, but I can remember it. My best memories I can’t remember,” said Roger Stokey of Cape Cod.

“Some I probably shouldn’t share with the public, but tremendous time here in the ‘80s. It was the go-to,” said Jim McDonald of Connecticut.

Part of the new multimillion-dollar lodge taking its place is already up.

“More enjoyable. We are going to level up the food and beverage,” said Kristel Killary of Killington Mountain.

The new lodge will be 50% bigger, a 58,000-square-foot facility when finished.

“There are going to be windows top to bottom, so you are really going to be able to see the entire mountain and the views are just going to be beautiful,” Killary said.

But to make way for continued construction, the old lodge needs to go. That process should take about a week.

“The old lodge served its purpose but the old girl was getting a little tired,” McDonald said.

“Its time has come,” Stokey said. “A lot of memories but I am looking forward to making new ones.”

The new lodge is scheduled to be open this Thanksgiving, just in time for the World Cup.

