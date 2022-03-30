Advertisement

Police departments find creative strategies to recruit and retain officers

By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department became the most recent to offer monetary hiring and retention bonuses.

Chief Patrick Foley says they respond to roughly 12,000 calls annually. With openings to be filled at the department, some officers are working 14 to 16 hour days.

Overtime, they’ve tried hiring incentives such as additional training and tuition reimbursement.

“You get burnout, you get tired, you’re not as sharp,” Foley said. “Sickness comes in. You got to protect your own.”

Unfortunately, that hasn’t done enough. That’s why they’re planning to give officers a $10,000 bonus spread over the next three years.

New recruits will also get bonuses of $5,000 or $10,000, depending on experience. The Williston Select Board approved the funds Tuesday night. The bonuses will come out of ARPA funds and the town budget.

“You folks do an incredible service, not only to attract hires, but to keep what we have,” said Select Board Member Gordon St. Hilaire.

“I only see how it benefits our community to have a police force that’s been with the town, and is knowledgeable with the town, and committed to being here,” said Greta D’Agostino, another select board member.

The Burlington Police Department also offers hiring and retention bonuses. Meanwhile, neighboring South Burlington only offers hiring bonuses.

Vermont State Police Captain Teresa Randall says they’ve struggled with hiring as well, citing a decline in applications the past few years. VSP doesn’t have any hiring or retention bonuses, as of now, but Randall says they are seriously considering it.

“We are trying to think outside the box and be creative and come up with different ways to entice people into the profession, because it really is a great profession,” Randall says.

Vermont State Police and the Williston Police Department are both actively hiring.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains...
Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane
A black bear made its way into a home in Grafton, New Hampshire, and was unable to get out.
Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

Latest News

UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement
UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare extend contract for another 30 days
UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement
Local law enforcements get creative with recruiting officers
Police Departments get creative with recruitment
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Newport prison superintendent to be replaced