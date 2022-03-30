Regulators deny Rutland hospital’s midyear rate hike request

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A request to raise rates at Vermont’s second-largest hospital has been denied.

It means Rutland Regional Medical Center patients won’t see a huge hike in costs for medical services, for now. The Green Mountain Care Board rejected a midyear budget modification that would have raised rates for privately insured Vermonters by 9%.

The hospital made the request in late February, citing inflation, demand, workforce challenges and other unforeseen cost pressures.

The Green Mountain Care Board approves budgets in September. So, last fall, Rutland Regional got the greenlight for a 3.64% change in charge. If this midyear request was approved, patients and their insurers would be paying nearly 13% more for some services overall, compared to this time last year.

Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin says the regulators denied the request because a midyear adjustment isn’t appropriate unless it’s an emergency, and he argues Rutland Regional isn’t there yet.

“It was not an easy decision. A lot of sleepless nights by board members trying to figure out what the right path was, but at the end of the day, to put it on Vermonters at this point in time, it’s going to hurt a lot of small businesses in the state of Vermont, and it doesn’t seem to make sense,” Mullin said.

Rutland Regional Medical Center President and CEO Claudio Fort wrote in a statement to WCAX News: “We are disappointed by today’s Green Mountain Care Board decision for the increased uncertainty it places on our ability to respond to the unprecedented inflationary costs that our healthcare system is facing, which is unlike anything our hospital has experienced before. We have difficult decisions ahead as a result, but we will do everything we can to continue to protect our patients, protect our staff, and ensure the operational capacity of Rutland Regional Medical Center as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

The hospital tells GMCB it doesn’t have a contingency plan, and without the increase, Rutland Regional may need to cut certain services and default on its loans. In its proposal, the hospital says it’s on track to spend $45 million or 15.3% more than it budgeted for. Officials project a $7.5 million loss by the end of this year.

RRMC also just negotiated a three-year contract with nurses for a wage increase of 10% in the first year, 5% in the second, and another 5% in the third, plus quarterly 8% retention bonuses.

Mullin says since all of the state’s hospitals are fighting against inflation and raising wages to retain and recruit personnel, a significant rate hike is inevitable. One huge cost pressure is travelers. Mullins says hospitals expected to pay less, not more, for travel personnel when they submitted budgets in the fall. He says ultimately, Vermonters need to start preparing now for a potential double-digit increase this upcoming September when regulators vet the 2023 budgets.

The UVM Health Network is also requesting a midyear adjustment of 10% for both the UVM Medical Center in Burlington and the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin starting April 1. The hospitals expect a combined $44 million deficit in 2022. Those discussions began Wednesday, and Mullin says he expects they’ll last at least another week, so that’s definitely not going to happen in the proposed timeline.

