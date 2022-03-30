Advertisement

Remembering Sister Janice Ryan

Sister Janice Ryan/File
Sister Janice Ryan/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Catholic leader who championed education in Vermont has died.

Sister Janice Ryan was a member of the Sisters of Mercy in Burlington. She taught for several years and eventually became president of the former Trinity College in Burlington. According to the Burlington Diocese, Ryan then went to Washington where she worked for Vermont Senator Jim Jeffords. When she returned to Vermont, Ryan served as deputy corrections commissioner.

In a statement, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, remembered Ryan as a force of nature and a human dynamo, saying, in part: “She made it her job to make policymakers uncomfortable as her way to achieving real change to help those who struggle. And indeed she made a real difference. The world is a better place for her selfless advocacy for others.”

Ryan was born in Fairfield in 1936. The Diocese says Ryan died Wednesday.

