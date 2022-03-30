Rutland woman shares story of survival, recovery in new book

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Stefanie Schaffer is a survivor. She was a young woman without a care in the world until an explosion almost took her life. A just-published book goes deep into her journey to recovery. Our Joe Carroll sat down with the Rutland woman for a one-on-one to talk.

Stefanie Schaffer visits a Rutland restaurant to celebrate. Friends, family and fans joined her Tuesday for a book premiere for her memoir called “Without Any Warning,” a raw account of how her life changed in an instant.

“It felt like such a huge story, it’s just, I needed to write about,” Schaffer said.

In June 2018, Schaffer and her family were on a tourist boat in the Bahamas. The then-22-year-old was sitting near the engine when it exploded. For months, she was in a medically induced coma. She lost both legs and suffered through 40-plus surgeries.

Now 25, her thoughts and raw emotions are for all to read.

“It’s definitely tougher to almost write about the family than it was to write about myself because that makes me more emotional, you know, knowing what they went through it, than it does even knowing what I went through. I hate that they had to suffer also,” Schaffer said.

The accident, she says, has made her a stronger person.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What was lacking before the explosion?

Stefanie Schaffer: I don’t think I even realized, you know, how much was lacking before, but there was definitely a lack of self-esteem and lack of confidence as to who I was. Definitely wanted to change things about myself.

The months in the hospital and the years of recovery gave her time to reflect.

“All of a sudden having no choice but to stand out, so you were quite clearly the same as the people around you. It was almost like my biggest fear and it just forced me to, you know, get used to it,” she said.

Schaffer’s mother, Stacey Bender, was also on the boat when it exploded.

“As a parent that was, it was terrible to have to tell her about her loses,” Bender said.

The book is also about love, how the family became closer after the accident.

“In the beginning, she just wrote and wrote and wrote and wrote. She probably would have had a book twice the size,” Bender said. “Some of it was also too private, but it was therapy for her. It was getting out everything.”

“No one until they read this book could even understand the horrifying thoughts that occurred to Stef at this time, the depth of despair that she bore,” said Steve Costello, who organized the book event. “It took a boat explosion for Stefanie to find that strength herself and to love herself.”

Schaffer’s future is bright. Besides promoting the book around the country, there’s talk about making her story into a movie.

“From all the way back, you know, even before I could fight for myself, knowing that there’s this community at home fighting for me,” Schaffer said. “It meant the world at the time and it’s meant the world like every single day.”

