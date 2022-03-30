Shungu named to Lou Henson team, Davis selected for all-star game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Benny Shungu and Ryan Davis have both played their final games in Vermont uniforms, but both players received special recognition on their way out the door.

Shungu was named to the Lou Henson All-American team, a list of the best players in midmajor college basketball. As a result of that honor, the sixth-year senior guard from South Burlington is also a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, given to the best midmajor player in the country.

Davis has been selected to the Reese’s-NABC College All-Star Game, to be played Friday afternoon on the court at the Caesars Superdome, site of this year’s Final Four. That game tips off at 3:35 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network.

