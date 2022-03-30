Thunder Road to welcome Brad Keselowski for Governor’s Cup

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Governor’s Cup has become a fixture on Thunder Road’s mid-July schedule, with the track lining up one of its signature events on the same weekend NASCAR makes its annual stop at Loudon. Over the years, the Nation’s Site of Excitement has seen its fair share of the best drivers in the world pay a visit, and in 2022, Brad Keselowski will add his name to that long list.

Before heading to New Hampshire, Keselowski will compete in the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup, running a car set up for him by Dale Shaw Racecars. The race is scheduled for July 14th in Barre.

