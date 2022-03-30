Advertisement

Thunder Road to welcome Brad Keselowski for Governor’s Cup

2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champ to become latest driver to visit the High Banks
LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Western Star/Alliance...
LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford, poses for a photo with Loudon the Lobster in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)(Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Governor’s Cup has become a fixture on Thunder Road’s mid-July schedule, with the track lining up one of its signature events on the same weekend NASCAR makes its annual stop at Loudon. Over the years, the Nation’s Site of Excitement has seen its fair share of the best drivers in the world pay a visit, and in 2022, Brad Keselowski will add his name to that long list.

Before heading to New Hampshire, Keselowski will compete in the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup, running a car set up for him by Dale Shaw Racecars. The race is scheduled for July 14th in Barre.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains...
Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane
A black bear made its way into a home in Grafton, New Hampshire, and was unable to get out.
Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

Latest News

Streak moves to 33 straight wins for Panthers
Midd women’s lax dominates Plymouth
Hoopcats seniors honored on way out
Shungu named to Lou Henson team, Davis selected for all-star game
Ten Catamounts found the scoresheet for the second straight game
UVM men’s lacrosse closes out non-conference play with a win against Canisius
UVM men’s lacrosse closes out non-conference play with a win against Canisius