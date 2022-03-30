UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network and health insurance company, UnitedHealthcare have both agreed to a tentative agreement of extending patient access to UVMHN through April 30th.

Both parties have been going back and forth for months to renew an agreement that determines how much UVM network hospitals charge for various patient procedures.

During the 30 days, the Health Network will decide whether or not to agree to the terms. If they sign, its set for one year.

