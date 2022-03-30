Advertisement

UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network and health insurance company, UnitedHealthcare have both agreed to a tentative agreement of extending patient access to UVMHN through April 30th.

Both parties have been going back and forth for months to renew an agreement that determines how much UVM network hospitals charge for various patient procedures.

During the 30 days, the Health Network will decide whether or not to agree to the terms. If they sign, its set for one year.

Related Stories:

Negotiations continue between UnitedHealthcare, UVM Health Network

Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains...
Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane
A black bear made its way into a home in Grafton, New Hampshire, and was unable to get out.
Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

Latest News

UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare extend contract for another 30 days
UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement
Local law enforcements get creative with recruiting officers
Police Departments get creative with recruitment
File photo
Police departments find creative strategies to recruit and retain officers
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Newport prison superintendent to be replaced