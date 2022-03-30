Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly start to the week, we’ll see a big warm up on the way for Thursday. A warm front will move through early Thursday morning with a light mix of rain and sleet. Winds will shift around to the south and temperatures will begin warming up as the day begins.

It will be mostly cloudy, windy and warm through most of the day on Thursday. Wind gusts could top 30-40mph in the Champlain Valley during the late morning hours. Rain showers will arrive through the afternoon with the chance of a passing thunderstorm by late in the day and into the evening hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain showers will taper off on Thursday night, possibly mixing with some sleet and snow in the higher elevations through the start of the day on Friday. Skies remain mostly cloudy for the end of the work week with scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers through the morning hours. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Some sunshine returns for the weekend and conditions will continue to feel seasonable. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Quiet weather will likely continue into the start of the work week as well.

