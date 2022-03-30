BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day everyone! This week has been all about how cold it was. We’ll make a big improvement today by getting our high temperatures back into the low/mid 40s for most of us. And more importantly, that blustery north wind will finally die down.

The day will start with lots of sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as a large frontal system comes our way from the west. The warm front part of that system will move through overnight, from SW to NE, with a light, wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain. There won’t be much, and it won’t last long, but it could be enough to slicken up some surfaces by Thursday morning, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH.

Once the warm front clears the areas, we will be warm indeed! Highs will jump into the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s. But those warmer temperatures will be coming along with an active weather day featuring brisk south winds, and also showers and possible thunderstorms. If any thunderstorms do form, they could be on the stronger side, especially over NY state and in southern New England.

A few showers may linger into Friday as the weather settles down, and also cools off a bit. There may even be a few flurries in the mountains, especially later in the day.

The weekend weather is actually looking decent for a change! Both day will be partly sunny with seasonable temperatures - upper 40s for highs. It will stay dry into the start of next week, too, with the temperatures coming up into the low 50s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the possible thunderstorm activity on Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online.

-Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.