Accused gunman pleads not guilty to Burlington parking garage shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a shooting at a Burlington parking garage just steps away from busy Church Street says he’s not guilty.

Roderick Hudson, 22, of South Burlington, was in court Thursday morning to face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Officers found three victims at the shooting scene early Saturday morning. One had minor injuries; two had to be hospitalized.

Police say Hudson turned himself in a few days after the shooting.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George argued in court to hold Hudson without bail.

“The allegations, in this case, are that this was a shooting that was completely unprovoked. And that Mr. Hudson shot or discharged his firearm seven times toward a group of young individuals, hitting at least two of them, causing injury to two of them. One of which is very lucky to be alive,” George said.

George says the gun used in the shooting is still missing and that it’s unclear where it came from.

She says Hudson attempted to buy a firearm three days before the incident but was denied.

Hudson is being held without bail.

Related Stories:

Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police

Burlington shooting suspect at large

Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.