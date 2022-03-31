Bail reform, gas prices discussed for New York budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Crime, high fuel prices, and child care are among the big issues on the negotiating table as the Democrats who control New York state government try to hammer out a state budget deal.

This year’s budget negotiations are the first for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office over the summer. Like other state budget fights in recent years, this one has been an intraparty struggle between centrists and the left. Hochul has asked legislative leaders to approve a $216 billion spending plan.

The budget is due by Friday, April 1, though that deadline can be extended.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)