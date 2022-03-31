Advertisement

Families ask city to fix drainage issues at Burlington cemetery

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Family members of loved ones buried at a waterlogged Burlington cemetery are pushing the city to take action.

“It was honestly very traumatic to see how much water there was in this section and what it looked like,” said Amela Lulic, whose father died last year and is buried at Lakeview Cemetery.

She says she was struck when she saw how much water would build up after heavy rain in some low-lying areas. “For me personally, it is about respecting the deceased. And when I think of people who have passed on, I think that they should truly be resting in peace. And to me, this problem is not helping with that,” Lulic said. She says that her father’s grave plot and others were actually developing sinkholes.

City officials say that that section of the cemetery has clay soils that don’t absorb the water as quickly as other places. “Some areas of the city are very sandy -- the water drains very easily -- and some where there is more clay soil. It just doesn’t drain as fast but it does over time and then the areas are dry,” said Burlington Parks Recreation and the Waterfront’s Cindi Wight.

She says they built a trench in the area last year to help drain the water and are closely monitoring the area, but she says their options are limited because they can’t replace all the soil. “We continue to keep an eye on it because we care a lot about our cemeteries. We care about the people that have loved ones buried there and so we just try to keep an eye on things to see is there anything else we need to do for whenever there are water issues,” Wight said.

Lulic says she remains unconvinced and has offered to fundraise to help pay for possible fixes.

