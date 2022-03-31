Advertisement

Maine lawmakers endorse higher classification for Androscoggin River

File - Androscoggin River, upstream from the Catalyst Paper Mill in Rumford, Maine.
File - Androscoggin River, upstream from the Catalyst Paper Mill in Rumford, Maine.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers have unanimously endorsed upgrading a 14-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River to a higher environmental classification in an acknowledgment of cleanup efforts.

Beth Ahearn from Maine Conservation Voters called the votes in both chambers “a fitting tribute” to the landmark Clean Water Act drafted by the late U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine. Muskie grew up in Rumford, which is on the Androscoggin River.

Environmentalists are convinced they can make the case for upgrading a longer section of the river but that won’t happen this year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
File photo
Burlington Police resolve North End standoff
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
A church in Perkinsville is no longer open to the public after its ceiling caved in Monday...
Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

Latest News

Corey Laplant
Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
All New Hampshire-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are closing at 7 p.m. Thursday.
NH state-run COVID vaccination sites to close Thursday
Ukraine sunflower
Vermonter asking people to plant sunflowers for Ukraine