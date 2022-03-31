Advertisement

New Hampshire House OK’s exception to new abortion ban

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has approved amending the state’s new abortion ban to add an exception for fatal fetal anomalies.

Since Jan. 1, New Hampshire has outlawed abortion after 24 weeks gestation. Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The House voted 231-114 in favor of a bill Thursday that would limit the use of ultrasounds and add an exception for cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
File photo
Burlington Police resolve North End standoff
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of...
Jury awards woman $5M after fertility doctor secretly fathers child

Latest News

SUNY Plattsburgh students and staff are showing their support for Ukraine.
SUNY Plattsburgh students show support for Ukraine
Roderick Hudson
Accused gunman pleads not guilty to Burlington parking garage shooting
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray/File
Vt. lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID
File photo
New Hampshire Senate passes ‘affidavit ballot’ bill