New Hampshire House OK’s exception to new abortion ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has approved amending the state’s new abortion ban to add an exception for fatal fetal anomalies.

Since Jan. 1, New Hampshire has outlawed abortion after 24 weeks gestation. Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The House voted 231-114 in favor of a bill Thursday that would limit the use of ultrasounds and add an exception for cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

