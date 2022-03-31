New Hampshire Senate passes ‘affidavit ballot’ bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved a bill that would require ballots cast by voters who fail to provide proof of their identities and residency within 10 days of an election to be thrown out.

The bill, which was sent to the House on Thursday, would create a new type of “affidavit ballot” for those who vote without the required documents. Ten days after the election, towns would subtract any votes cast by those who had failed to send the documents to the secretary of state.

Meanwhile, the House essentially killed a bill that would have required all ballots to be counted by hand instead of electronic tabulators.

