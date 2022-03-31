NH state-run COVID vaccination sites to close Thursday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - All New Hampshire-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are closing at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, state leaders opened 11 fixed vaccination sites to increase access to vaccine and booster doses.

Since then, the demand for vaccinations has dropped, and state leaders say the sites can close.

Additionally, four of the seven mobile sites will also shut down Thursday.

Vaccinations are still available at medical providers, pharmacies and urgent care centers.

