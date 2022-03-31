Advertisement

Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skywatchers in parts of the country Wednesday night were treated to northern lights created by a strong geomagnetic storm.

Although clouds across much of our region impeded viewing, there is the possibility of another show Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is been tracking the geomagnetic storm. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NOAA’s Bill Murtagh about the phenomena.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

