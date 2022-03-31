NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

March 21, 2020, was when the northern border shut down for non-essential travel. Last August, the border reopened to Americans and Canadians returning from visits to the U.S., but only if they were vaccinated and had negative COVID tests. The burdensome requirements led many not to cross the border altogether.

Local businesses now hope the dropping of the testing requirements will prompt more folks to travel south. “It’s not going to be suddenly a gate opening and we see a million Canadians coming in this weekend. It will start slowly,” Douglas said.

Canadian travelers provide a sizable boost to the North Country economy. Without them, the last two years hurt the bottom lines of many area businesses.

Lakeside Coffee in Rouses Point says about 60% of their business pre-pandemic was Canadian travelers but it was the locals who stepped in and saved them. “They said we wouldn’t fail and they didn’t let us fail,” said the shop’s Norm Lague. Now, he looks forward to the future and welcoming familiar, friendly faces and new customers looking for a change of scenery.

The region also hopes to welcome back those from downstate who traveled to the North Country for a safe escape from the city during the pandemic. “If we can hang on to an increased visitation from downstate New York -- because they finally discovered us -- and get our Canadian friends to start coming back, what a next couple of summers we ought to have,” Douglas said. He says one of the biggest struggles of the last two years was having a different set of rules coming and going and that having both countries on the same page will make it easier. “We are back to having a shared border, the policies are in sync, they are the same in both directions.”

Proof of vaccination rules remain in place for travelers headed north as well as non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S.

