Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station

Bennington Police say they caught a driver driving on the sidewalk right in front of the police station.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say they caught a driver driving on the sidewalk right in front of the police station.

In the video from police, you can see the car drive up on the sidewalk on Wednesday.

Police say they caught up with the driver who told them he knew he didn’t have properly working brakes.

The driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

It’s obvious, but officers are reminding people not to drive cars they know don’t work properly and get a yearly inspection.

Bennington Police video cameras captured a vehicle driving on the sidewalk in front of the police station today. The operator of this vehicle informed police he knew he didn't have properly working brakes. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident. The operator was charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Bennington Police Department encourages people to make sure their vehicles are in proper working order prior to operating on the roadways and annually receive a Vermont inspection. Please help keep our roadways safe🚘...

Posted by Bennington Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

