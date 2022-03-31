Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say they caught a driver driving on the sidewalk right in front of the police station.
In the video from police, you can see the car drive up on the sidewalk on Wednesday.
Police say they caught up with the driver who told them he knew he didn’t have properly working brakes.
The driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
It’s obvious, but officers are reminding people not to drive cars they know don’t work properly and get a yearly inspection.
