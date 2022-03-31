Skiing still going strong at Killington Mountain

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the last day of March but ski season is still going strong at Killington Mountain.

With below-freezing temperatures this week, the snow guns have been adding to the base on the Superstar trail.

Skiers who stopped by the old K-1 lodge to watch it being taken apart told us the conditions were still great.

Mountain officials say weather permitting, the skiing and riding will continue through May.

“It is not over, we have a couple more months to go. We have had the snow guns running since Sunday and we are just heading into the longest season in the East here at Killington,” said Kristel Killary of the Killington Mountain Resort.

Killington prides itself on being the first resort to open and the last to close every year.

Construction on the new base lodge will continue into the summer.

