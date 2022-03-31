Advertisement

Skiing still going strong at Killington Mountain

With below-freezing temperatures this week, the snow guns have been adding to the base on the...
With below-freezing temperatures this week, the snow guns have been adding to the base on the Superstar trail at the Killington Mountain Resort.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the last day of March but ski season is still going strong at Killington Mountain.

With below-freezing temperatures this week, the snow guns have been adding to the base on the Superstar trail.

Skiers who stopped by the old K-1 lodge to watch it being taken apart told us the conditions were still great.

Mountain officials say weather permitting, the skiing and riding will continue through May.

“It is not over, we have a couple more months to go. We have had the snow guns running since Sunday and we are just heading into the longest season in the East here at Killington,” said Kristel Killary of the Killington Mountain Resort.

Killington prides itself on being the first resort to open and the last to close every year.

Construction on the new base lodge will continue into the summer.

Related Story:

Old Killington base lodge comes down to make way for future

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
File photo
Burlington Police resolve North End standoff
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of...
Jury awards woman $5M after fertility doctor secretly fathers child

Latest News

Vermont bigwigs are teaming up to open a brand new bank in Chittenden County. It's tailored...
Vermont bigwigs bank on a new lending venture for businesses
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping housing bill aimed at bolstering...
Vermont lawmakers push ahead with compromise housing bill
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A new survey shows 97% of Vermonters have some type of health insurance, the second-highest...
Survey finds 97% of Vermonters have health insurance