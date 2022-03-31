Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh students show support for Ukraine

SUNY Plattsburgh students and staff are showing their support for Ukraine.
SUNY Plattsburgh students and staff are showing their support for Ukraine.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -

People at the Northern New York college were encouraged to leave messages for the people of Ukraine on sticky notes in the Angell College Center.

The student organizers say they plan to find a place to display the notes in the lobby.

Students on Thursday were also getting Ukrainian flags drawn on their faces and making signs to hold for a stand-in on campus.

Jessica Grigolava is a student at the college and half Ukrainian.

“Seeing stuff like this in a normal area where I go every day just gives me goosebumps. It’s nice to see others recognize it,” Grigolava said.

The students say any way to show solidarity, big or small, will help support the people of Ukraine.

