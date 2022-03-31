Advertisement

Survey finds 97% of Vermonters have health insurance

A new survey shows 97% of Vermonters have some type of health insurance, the second-highest...
A new survey shows 97% of Vermonters have some type of health insurance, the second-highest rate in the U.S. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey shows 97% of Vermonters have some type of health insurance, the second-highest rate in the U.S.

The majority of Vermonters who were unemployed because of the pandemic also maintained coverage.

While the average cost of premiums fell 15% in the last four years, data shows people pay a range of prices.

Some 13% of households paid less than $100 a month for coverage, while 21% paid more than $750.

State leaders say more than 23,000 people signed up for federal subsidies through Vermont Health Connect, but they say those benefits won’t last forever.

“We need to address that some of the federal subsidies will come to an end and we need to begin to think about and plan for that and monitor the impact on our health insurance marketplace,” Vt. Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said.

The survey shows Indigenous Vermonters were less likely to have insurance.

Decision-makers will now use the data from the survey to craft new insurance legislation.

Click here to see the survey.

