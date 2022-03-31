Truck crashes into Conway library

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A truck has crashed into the Conway Public Library, and its board of trustees says that’s resulted in the collapse of two of its brownstone columns.

The crash happened early Thursday. The board said in a statement that engineering experts determined the building is structurally sound but requires support to ensure there’s no further damage. The library was completed in 1901 and opened the following year.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Harrison, Maine, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged at the hospital with aggravated driving while intoxicated; it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. His passenger, a 21-year-old New Hampshire woman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

