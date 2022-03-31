Advertisement

Undergraduate workers at Dartmouth vote to unionize

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Student-workers at Dartmouth College have voted to unionize.

The college announced the successful vote Thursday, about three months after students working in the dining hall created the union. The push by the Student Worker Collective at Dartmouth started in January.

In a letter to the administration, the students said they were hoping to make Dartmouth “a flourishing community for all” and aimed to give students a greater voice in decision-making. Its concerns went well beyond dining, accusing the administration of failing to respond to a range of issues including mental health and rising rents.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
File photo
Burlington Police resolve North End standoff
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
Jurors returned a $5 million verdict against a retired Vermont fertility doctor accused of...
Jury awards woman $5M after fertility doctor secretly fathers child

Latest News

NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday
NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday
File photo
Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis
Vt. homeless hotel program undergoing changes this summer
Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis
Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis
File image
Truck crashes into Conway library