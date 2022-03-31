Vermont couple paints house to show support for Ukraine

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public show of support for Ukraine is on display in Hartland. It’s a house on Route 5 painted in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Doug Nolet owns the home, but it has been unoccupied for years.

He and his girlfriend, Meg Carleton, decide to put the property to good use as a visible tribute to freedom.

They don’t consider themselves artists but say public artistic expression like this can be used for good.

“Individually, we all feel helpless. We are daunted by the things that just seem out of control in our world, on a world level,” Carleton said. “If we can coalesce around a single idea, as a group of people, as a community, I truly believe that that is what creates magic.”

Nolet and Carleton envision the art installation on the property growing to possibly include a garden out front. They say they welcome ideas from the community.

