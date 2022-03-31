Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers push ahead with compromise housing bill

Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping housing bill aimed at bolstering middle-income housing.
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping housing bill aimed at bolstering middle-income housing. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping housing bill aimed at bolstering middle-income housing.

It funnels $15 million toward the so-called missing middle and creates a registry for home improvement contractors.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed that bill last month.

So Senate lawmakers drafted and passed a bill addressing the governor’s concerns.

Contractors would have to register if their project exceeds $10,000.

It’s unclear, however, whether Scott supports this latest version.

