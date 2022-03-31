Vermont lawmakers push ahead with compromise housing bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping housing bill aimed at bolstering middle-income housing.

It funnels $15 million toward the so-called missing middle and creates a registry for home improvement contractors.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed that bill last month.

So Senate lawmakers drafted and passed a bill addressing the governor’s concerns.

Contractors would have to register if their project exceeds $10,000.

It’s unclear, however, whether Scott supports this latest version.

Related Stories:

Act 250 reforms remain a legislative work in progress

Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to stick to his housing plan

Scott signs $367M workforce, housing bill

Barre City to spend $1M on housing to help ‘missing middle’

Vt. lawmakers to consider constitutional amendment, toxic chemicals, rental registry

Lawmakers explore permanent dwelling options for homeless

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.