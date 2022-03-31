Advertisement

Vt. conference to address substance use disorder recovery

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Policymakers and recovery groups are among those gathering in Vermont next week for a major conference on substance use disorder.

The CDC says Vermont saw a dramatic increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic. Numbers from the health department show 181 deaths through November alone.

Recovery Vermont is hosting its annual Leadership Conference Monday to talk about the opioid epidemic.

Our Darren Perron spoke with the group’s Daniel Franklin about the focus of this year’s meeting in Johnson and online.

