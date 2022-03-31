Vt. lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gray released a statement Thursday morning saying that she is isolating and quarantining at home consistent with CDC guidelines. She said she is fully vaccinated and boosted.





I am fully vaccinated and boosted. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will be isolating and quarantining at home. — Lt. Governor Molly Gray (@LtGovGray) March 31, 2022

Gray was in Washington Tuesday for a meeting of lieutenant governors from across the United States and also met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

