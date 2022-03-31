Advertisement

Vt. lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray/File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gray released a statement Thursday morning saying that she is isolating and quarantining at home consistent with CDC guidelines. She said she is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Gray was in Washington Tuesday for a meeting of lieutenant governors from across the United States and also met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

