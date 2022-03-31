Advertisement

Wanted Franklin County man arrested in St. Albans Town

Corey Laplant
Corey Laplant(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a wanted Franklin County man was arrested Wednesday after a chase with police.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Laplant, 33, had multiple vehicle-related outstanding warrants as well as a weapons violation. They say officers tracked him down at his parent’s house on Lower Newton Road where he was working on a car in the garage.

Police say he tried to make a run for it, leading officers on a foot chase through fields and backyards. At one point they say he took a knife out of his pocket, trying to get deputies to shoot him. He was eventually taken into custody and faces additional charges including resisting arrest.

Laplant is being held without bail.

